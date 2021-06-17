In makeup-free interview, Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about Chris Martin relationship

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about the special bond she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

The Oscar winner and Goop founder, 48, and the Coldplay frontman, 44, made headlines in 2014 when they announced they had decided to "consciously uncouple" after more than a decade of marriage and two children. The friendly exes finalized their divorce in 2016, but they've remained as close as ever.

Paltrow appeared sans makeup on the premiere episode of "Shop TODAY with Jill Martin” Thursday on the TODAY All Day streaming channel, where she got candid about her close relationship with her ex.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin in January 2014. The former spouses announced their decision to "consciously uncouple" later that year. Colin Young-Wolff / AP

When host Jill Martin asked the "Politician" star how it felt to share two teenagers — daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15 — with Chris Martin, Paltrow said it felt pretty "wild."

"I mean, it's funny. He was over here yesterday. And (Apple) came through and she's like, you know, she's taller than me now. We just like looked at each other. We were like, 'How did this go by so quickly?’" she said.

Paltrow honored both Martin and Falchuk (seen here with Paltrow and Martin's son, Moses) in a sweet Father's Day post on Instagram last year. gwynethpaltrow/instagram

Paltrow, who married TV producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, said her Grammy-winning former husband is more like a sibling these days. "He's like my brother. You know, he's my family," she explained.

"I love him," she added. "And I'm so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well ... You know, it really did, I have to say."

It doesn't hurt that the "Shakespeare in Love" star is also crazy about Martin's girlfriend of more than three years, actor Dakota Johnson, 31.

"She's a fantastic woman," Paltrow told The Sunday Times in 2019.

For the record, Martin and Falchuk, 50, get along great, too. In fact, the "Viva La Vida" singer joined Paltrow and her new hubby when they celebrated their nuptials during a family honeymoon to the Maldives in 2018.

Paltrow honored both men last year with a sweet Father's Day post on Instagram. She tucked a photo of Martin and Falchuk laughing with Moses into a photo gallery, writing, "Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there. Sending you all love."

