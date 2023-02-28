Madonna speaks out for first time since her brother's death

In a black-and-white throwback shared to her Instagram story on Feb. 27, Madonna remembered her late brother Anthony Ciccone, who has reportedly died at the age of 66.

“Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl,” she wrote in the caption, going on to list the things he'd taught her about: Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac and expansive thinking.

It's the first time the pop star — who was born Madonna Louise Ciccone — has commented on her late brother's death.

Madonna's tribute to her late brother. Maddona / Instagram

"You planted many important seeds," she concluded her post with a red heart emoji.

The photo appears to be from the 1980s and features the Ciccone clan. In addition to Anthony Ciccone, Madonna has another older brother, Martin, and three younger siblings: Paula, Christopher, and Melanie.

Joe Henry, Madonna’s brother-in-law who is married to her sister Melanie Ciccone, seemingly announced Anthony Ciccone’s death Saturday on Instagram.

“My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening,” he wrote in the caption, adding that his late brother had been a "complex character" and they'd "tangled in moments."

"But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. But trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table," Henry wrote.

Madonna’s Instagram account liked Henry's post.

TODAY.com has not independently confirmed Ciccone’s death and Madonna’s team did not respond to a request for comment on Feb. 26.