Madonna sparks outrage for new Marilyn Monroe-inspired photoshoot

Madonna is sending social media into a state of shock with her newly released spread for V Magazine.

The 63-year-old entertainer covers the outlet’s November-December issue in which she’s interviewed by playwright Jeremy O. Harris about the purpose of artists and the negative effects of cancel culture. But it’s the issue’s portraits shot by renowned photographer Steven Klein that are causing an uproar online.

The “Ray of Light” singer is seen posing in similar positions to Marilyn Monroe in her last photoshoot, Bert Stern’s "The Last Sitting (1962)," which took place six weeks before the star’s death.

In the new photos, Madonna wears in hair in blonde ringlets, one of Monroe’s signature looks, while lying face down with her nude butt exposed on a hotel bed next to prescription pill bottles with a telephone nearby.

According to the History Channel, Monroe was found dead in her bedroom on the morning of Aug. 5, 1962 at the age of 36. The actress was discovered with a telephone in her hand, face down, nude, with empty pill bottles littered around the room.

Los Angeles police concluded her death was “caused by a self-administered overdose of sedative drugs and that the mode of death is probable suicide.”

Many took to Twitter to compare Madonna’s portraits to images of Monroe at the time of her death and call out the star for glamorizing suicide.

“For some morbid and eerie reason, Madonna decides to re-create Marilyn Monroe’s death bed,” wrote one user. “The black and white photo is actually Marilyn Monroe’s bedroom where she died.”

"Im not sure what annoys me more about this. The fact she’s glamorising suicide, the total disrespect to Marilyn Monroe, or the sheer amount of filters and photo shop on Madonna’s face!!!!!," commented another Twitter user.

“Desperately seeking attention,” added another critic.

Some fans came to Madonna's defense, pointing out that the images were meant to re-create Monroe's lat photo shoot and not her death, despite looking like that.

"The photo is part of an homage to Marilyn Monroe’s very last photoshoot, not her death scene,"one person wrote. "It says on Madonna's profile of that post. Before attacking someone, you better search first..."

Madonna has paid homage to Monroe on many occasions throughout her career.

The music video for her 1984 hit “Material Girl” tributes Monroe’s ‘Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend’ performance in 1953’s ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.’ Madonna also dressed up as the fallen star at an Academy Awards afterparty in 1991 donning a sparkling gown with Monroe’s signature hairstyle.

On V Magazine’s website, photographer Steven Klein sheds some light on the Monroe-inspired shoot.

"This photo essay was inspired by a shoot that Marilyn Monroe did with photographer Bert Stern titled ‘The Last Sitting,’” he writes. “They shot at the Bel Air hotel in 1962, before she passed away. What was supposed to be a three-hour sitting, turned into a three-day whirlwind, working night and day. Drinking, laughing, shooting photos, editing, sleeping, and then taking more photos–a private affair between two artists which rarely happens anymore.”

He continues, “We were not interested in recreating the images exactly but more importantly, we wanted to explore the relationship between photographer and subject. Both the friendship and the artistic process, and how art can imitate life and vice versa. When I sent Madonna the photos she was really taken by the incandescent fragility of Marilyn at that moment in her life. We decided to find a hotel suite and try to capture the liaison between a star and the camera, the mystery, and magic of this creative collaboration. We hope we have done justice to the great work of Bert Stern and Marilyn Monroe."

In her interview with Harris that accompanies the photography, Madonna almost seems to proactively address the controversy around the images.

“I believe that our job is to disturb the status quo,” she says. “The censoring that's going on in the world right now, that's pretty frightening. No one's allowed to speak their mind right now. No one's allowed to say what they really think about things for fear of being canceled. In cancel culture, disturbing the peace is probably an act of treason. The thing is the quieter you get, the more fearful you get, the more dangerous anything is. We're giving it power by shutting the f-k up completely.”