Madonna shows off DIY Christmas tree with 4 kids: 'I have not mastered the glue gun'

Madonna's Christmas tree is a whole new way the legendary singer, 62, can express herself.

But as she shows in a new Instagram video posted Tuesday, this is no glam, glitz affair; this is definitely a homemade way to dress things up:

The herky-jerky home movie-style video (soundtrack from Chuck Berry's "Run Rudolph Run" from 1958) shows Maddy and at least part of her clan (she has six children: Lourdes, 25, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy 14, and twins Estere and Stelle, 8) gathered around a Christmas tree festooned with adorably handmade decorations. There's lots of glitter and googly eyes and what's that do we see — a toilet paper roll turned into a snowman and another into Rudolph?

How charming can you get?

Madonna is giving her kids a tour of the tree, pointing out various decorations, including one labeled "uglahh," which seems to be a slang word for something not particularly pretty. But we love it all, partly because we kind of don't expect Madonna, the woman who wore conical breast coverings, thumbed naked by the side of the road for a photo book called "Sex," hit No. 1 with "Like a Virgin" and who's been scandalizing us on and off since the 1980s to be so down home.

And she's very sweet with her comments about the tree, posted with the video: "We decided this year to make our own decorations. This is me being Roasted by my kids!! I was going for a needy starfish.I have not mastered the glue gun."

But really, does anybody? Ever?

Fans seemed to love the DYI masterpiece.

"We love a Queen of Pop making her Christmas tree with recycled decorations," one person commented.

Another added, "This brought a smile to my face."

Sure, Martha Stewart is in no danger here. But to us, Christmas isn't a competition! Long live the Madonna family tree and its most lovable decorations.