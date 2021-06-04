Madonna shares rare footage of her kids with her dad to mark his 90th birthday

Madonna’s dad, Silvio Ciccone, recently turned 90, and the whole family came out to celebrate!

The pop superstar, 62, shared an Instagram video of her and her kids celebrating Ciccone’s milestone birthday at his vineyard in Michigan.

“My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had,” Madonna captioned the sweet home movie, which shows her children exploring the vineyard and spending quality time with their grandfather.

“He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life,” she continued. “Again I thank you. 🙏🏼 It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard.”

His birthday celebrations were a family affair! Madonna/instagram

The “Vogue” singer’s family video montage included five of her six kids: Lourdes Leon, 24, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and 8-year-old twins Stella and Estere. Madonna's 20-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, did not appear in the footage.

Madonna honored her dad’s 90th birthday in another recent Instagram post, sharing a video of Ciccone leading a group prayer backstage before a concert.

In one cute moment, Madonna apologized to her dad in advance for using a few expletives as she led her crew in a motivational chant to get geared up for the show.

“Dad, I’m going to swear now. Don’t be upset, OK?” she says.

She captioned the video with another heartwarming tribute to Ciccone.

“Heavenly Father (Dad) Thank you for giving me life........” she wrote. “And all other Blessings you’ve bestowed upon me. Happy 90th Birthday! You are the O.G.”