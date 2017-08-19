Madonna shares her birthday with all 6 children – See the pics!

Madonna turned 59 this week and she celebrated Thursday with a very special crowd: all six of her children.
The ageless superstar took to Instagram Friday night to share a rare family portrait from the Lecce, Italy festivities.
The image shows a moment of total love for the whole crew with Rocco, 17, and David, 11, as well as daughters Lourdes, 20, Mercy James, 11, and 4-year-old twins, Esther and Stella.
The family looked picture perfect for the gypsy-themed birthday party.
Photographer and friend Mert Alas also documented the two-night event.
Alas captured Madonna looking glamorous in a corset-style costume. He captioned the image with a throwback lyric from Madonna’s 1989 hit song, "Like a Prayer."
The birthday girl treated her fans to individual shots with a few of her children, as well.
Madonna adopted her young twins from Malawi back in February. The country holds a very special place in Madge’s heart as it’s also home to David and Mercy James.
The clan certainly has a great deal to celebrate. Here’s to many more blessings for the star and her children this year!