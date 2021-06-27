Madonna shares fun pics with boyfriend, 27, from surprise Pride performance

Madonna and her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, cozied up at a special LGBTQ Pride Month celebration held at the Boom Boom Room at The Standard, High Line hotel in New York city on Thursday.

The 62-year-old old pop star shared a post to Instagram on Saturday that captured moments from the bash. Sprinkled in between photos with other attendees, the pics with Madonna and her beau showed how much they enjoyed their night out on the town.

“Souvenirs from Pride Party at BOOM BOOM ROOM!” she wrote in the caption. “So Happy We Raised 150 k for Polaroid Auction.”

Madonna and Williams. madonna / Instagram

She proceeded to thank everyone who came to the event, adding, “And Spreading the LOVE ❤️💛💚💙💜.”

Madonna at Thursday's surprise Pride performance in New York City. madonna / Instagram

Madonna and Williams were spotted together in 2019. madonna / Instagram

The couple has kept a fairly low profile throughout the course of their relationship. He appeared at two important events last year, including her 62nd birthday and her mini family reunion at Thanksgiving. Williams has also made a few select appearances on Madonna’s Instagram, including a post in April to commemorate his birthday.

“Happy Birthday My Love......💜💜💜,” she wrote. “Thank you for opening my Eyes. How Can I explain how i feel ? Lets get Unconscious."

And on Valentine's Day this year, Madonna shared a slideshow dedicated to Williams on Instagram with nearly a dozen images of the couple together over the course of their relationship.

"Been around the World with my Valentine this Year........." she wrote. "Oh what a Beautiful Trip. ♥️. Happy Valentines Day Mr. Williams @ahla_malik."

Rumors that Madonna and Williams were a couple emerged in 2019, according to People. At the time, Williams was a backup dancer on Madonna’s Madame X Tour.

Shortly after the rumors began circulating, Madonna shared a snap of Williams on her Instagram to kiss 2019 goodbye. She shared two photos from a vacation, including a snap of both sporting wet suits and another photo of the couple on a boat that included her 15-year-old son, David Banda.

“Saying Good-bye to 2019!” she wrote in the caption. “We Continue to Swim with Sharks! And Take the Road Less Traveled by!! #fun #healing #davidbanda @ahla_malik."

On Valentine’s Day 2020, the singer shared an Instagram post dedicated to Williams.

“I 👁 you…………….♥️ @ahla_malik #valentinesday,” she captioned the post.

Last week's special LGBTQ Pride Month celebration was their most recent public appearance as a couple. At the event, Madonna hit the stage around 1:30 a.m. to sing two of her hit singles, “Hung Up” and “I Don’t Search I Find.”