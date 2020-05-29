A video Madonna shared of her son dancing in tribute to George Floyd has received some backlash for being tone deaf in the wake of the Minnesota man's death.

The pop superstar shared a clip on Instagram and Twitter of her 14-year-old son, David Banda, dancing to the Michael Jackson song "They Don't Care About Us" as protests continue over Floyd's death. The 46-year-old died after a white Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes.

"As news of George Floyds brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson" Madonna wrote in the caption.

The video, which has been viewed more than four million times on Twitter, drew criticism for seeming out of touch with the situation. Some commenters compared it to Kendall Jenner's widely panned 2017 Pepsi commercial in which she quells a street protest by handing a police officer a can of soda.

Maybe the worst tweet of all time. “ come dance in the kitchen for racism” is a weird take. To Michael Jackson? And other things.🤣🤣 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 29, 2020

I really appreciate you for allowing your son to dance away the racism for us. — thighentist (@indigogloves) May 28, 2020

This is worse than that Pepsi can. — Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) May 29, 2020

Thank you so much. I’m so glad he was able to stomp out racism with this deeply moving tribute. Y’all’s hard work and sacrifice to the cause...how can we ever repay you? — call gunna if you want you a birkin (@KiaSpeaks) May 28, 2020

"Maybe the worst tweet of all time. “come dance in the kitchen for racism” is a weird take. To Michael Jackson? And other things," former NBA player Rex Chapman wrote.

"Wow. Racism is gone. Thank you girl," another person wrote.

"Thank you so much. I’m so glad he was able to stomp out racism with this deeply moving tribute. Y’all’s hard work and sacrifice to the cause...how can we ever repay you?" another tweeted.

Madonna had previously expressed her outrage at Floyd's death in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Watching this Cop suffocate George Floyd with his knee on his neck, handcuffed and helpless, crying for his life with his face in the street is the most sickening, heartbreaking thing ive seen in a long time,'' she wrote. "This Officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and Pride. This has to stop!! Until we can over come Racism in America— no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops.God Bless you George Floyd Im so sorry for you and your family. And all the senseless killings that have gone before you."