Madonna reveals who's on the list to play her in new film

Madonna has millions of fans who agree that she's endlessly fascinating — and in a new interview, she opened up about the upcoming film she's going to direct about her life.

"It's a visual autobiography," the "Material Girl" singer told the Associated Press at the New York premiere for her new concert documentary film, "Madame X" (the title of her latest album). "It's a pretty crazy experience so far, I’m just in the writing process, and just deciding which stories to tell, how much detail to go into, which characters to develop. It's really been a long and arduous process, but it's been really therapeutic as well."

Madonna, 63, also has thoughts about who she'd like to have play her in the movie: "Midsommar" and "Black Widow" star Florence Pugh, 25.

We can totally see the resemblance!

Madonna and Florence Pugh. Getty Images

But nothing is locked down, Madonna said. "I don't know. We haven't decided yet. But she’s definitely up there on the list, if she'll have me."

Madonna on her Blonde Ambition Tour in Holland in 1990. Gie Knaeps / Getty Images

While on the carpet, Entertainment Tonight also took a moment to ask her about her eldest child Lourdes, 24, who's been working as a model. "Anything is possible for her," said Madonna. "She's way more talented than I was, (or) am. I'm really proud of her."

Madonna (second from l.) with children (l.-r.) David Banda, Lourdes, Mercy James, and Rocco at the Mkoko Primary School in 2013, in Malawi. Amos Gumulira / AFP via Getty Images

Including Lourdes, Madonna has six children: Her other five — Rocco, David, Mercy and twins Stella and Estere — range in age from 21 to 9 years old.

She's also been vocal about a young woman whom she's expressed maternal concerns for: Britney Spears. She told ET that she was "just checking in on her, and congratulating her on her marriage. Or her pending marriage" (Spears recently announced her engagement to Sam Asghari).

"I love her," added Madonna.