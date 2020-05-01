Madonna reveals she got tested and has coronavirus antibodies

Madonna says she is going to "breathe in the COVID-19 air" after revealing that she has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

The 61-year-old singer shared in her latest "Quarantine Diary" video on Instagram Thursday that a test found the presence of proteins produced by the immune system in response to coronavirus.

"Took a test the other day. And I found out that I have the antibodies," she said. "So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I’m going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in, I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining."

An antibody test is used to determine if you've had a past coronavirus infection, but there have been issues with the reliability of test results. Data from researchers at a pair of California universities showed that one in three antibody tests produced false positives more than 10% of the time.

There also have been questions about whether having antibodies gives people immunity to coronavirus.

The World Health Organization's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove clarified at a media briefing on Monday that there is not enough evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 are protected from reinfection.

"Just because there's no evidence in this area doesn't mean that there's no immunity," she said. "It just means that the studies haven't been done yet."

Madonna's latest update comes more than a month after she drew criticism for appearing to "trivialize" the effects of coronavirus in a video taken while she sat in a bathtub full of rose petals as piano music played in the background.

"It's the great equalizer and what's terrible about it is what's great about it," she said in the video, which has since been taken down. "What's terrible about it is that it's has made us all equal in many ways and what's wonderful about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways ... Like I used to say at the end of 'Human Nature' every night, we are all in the same boat. And if the ship goes down, we're all going down together."

The coronavirus also hit home for Madonna when Mark Blum, a co-star from her 1985 movie "Desperately Seeking Susan," died at 69 last month from complications from coronavirus.

"Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way," she wrote in a tribute to Blum on Instagram. "We need to stay grateful -be hopeful- help each other-and follow the quarantine rules!"

In her latest video, she kept an optimistic outlook after sharing that she had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

"Here's the good news," she said. "Tomorrow's another day and I'm going to wake up and I'm going to feel differently."