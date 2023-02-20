Madonna jokes about surgery ‘swelling’ after her appearance at the Grammys drew criticism

Online haters might have mocked Madonna's appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, but the singer is determined to get the last laugh.

On Monday, the 64-year-old clapped back at her critics by sharing a sassy photo of herself and a cheeky caption to match.

"Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol," she wrote.

In the photo, the "Like A Prayer" singer crosses her arms and pouts her lips for the camera as she sports an oversized navy coat, ripped jeans, tights and a baseball hat that reads, “Spiritually Hungry.” She also rocks multiple red braids.

The post seems to be related to Madonna's recent appearance at the Grammy Awards, where she introduced a performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras. After the show, some online users made harsh comments about Madonna's face.

The music icon then fired back at her critics in an Instagram post and called out their “ageism and misogyny.”

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!” she wrote.

Madonna then explained that she was “caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in.”

“A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous,” she wrote.

With her latest Twitter post, Madonna seems to be teasing her haters—and she has certainly left them guessing.

"Trolling or being honest? Doesn’t matter. This is the realest tweet ever. Yes, you do look cute," one fan commented. Another wrote, "I love your sense of humor!"

Still, people weren't sure if the musician actually did get plastic surgery or if she was just being cheeky. "Wait, you are being serious?" one asked.

Either way, one fan summed it up best with the following comment: "We love you #Madonna and you are just a queen."