'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline posts happy pic with her 'love' and rumored beau

It seems like Madelyn Cline may just have confirmed her new beau.

The "Outer Banks" star posted a black and white picture of her laughing with her not-so mystery man to her Instagram story on March 19.

And in small letters — so small a person could easily miss it — she wrote a sweet birthday message to her new "love."

Madelyn Cline posted a black and white photo with her "love" to her Instagram story on March 19. @madelyncline via Instagram

“Happiest of birthdays my love,” she wrote, tagging Jackson Guthy.

This is not the first time the "Glass Onion" actor has sparked dating rumors with the musician. The pair were photographed together last summer, and Cline appears to have a black and white photo of the two on her phone's lock screen.

But Cline and Guthy have yet to publicly confirm their relationship which may just be a major clue that the pair are romantically tied.

Cline and her "Outer Banks" co-star Chase Stokes dated for more than a year before calling it quits in November 2021. Stokes recently confirmed his relationship with Grammy nominated singer Kelsea Ballerini on TODAY.

Following her very public relationship and subsequent breakup with Stokes, Cline says she has opted to keep her private life more private moving forward.

In a recent interview for TODAY.com, our cover girl shared what her past relationship taught her. “(It) happened to be on a stage, but it taught me a lot about myself and what I want and also about, again, learning what I want to keep for myself … the things that I want to be selfish about," she said.

And those "things" Cline mentions are what she deems near and dear to her heart ... like a new boyfriend.

“Some people can do it — I can’t,” she says. “If you give everything, like, 100 percent of your energy, away, where’s the rest for yourself? You finally understand why people in the public eye keep their circles small.

“I realized there are parts of my life that only me or one other person are entitled to. I prefer it that way. It also just makes things more special. That’s usually how relationships are.”