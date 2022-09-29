MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, files for divorce from her second husband

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who was previously married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett.

Scott, 52, submitted a petition for divorce in the King County Superior Court in Washington State on Sept. 26, TODAY has confirmed.

According to the New York Times, the petition revealed that information about the former couple’s division of property is in a separate contract that they agreed to. The contract is not available to the public. Jewett, a former Seattle science teacher, did not contest the separation, according to the newspaper.

Jewett and Scott tied the knot in March 2021. Their nuptials came two years after Scott divorced Bezos.

The Amazon founder and Scott had been married since 1993. She was left with 4% stake in Amazon after their divorce, NBC News and Reuters reported at the time.

Their settlement was the most expensive divorce in history as Scott’s Amazon stock was worth more than $36 billion.

Since her separation from Bezos, Scott has made large donations to multiple charities and equity causes.

The Associated Press reported in June 2021 that Scott and Jewett had given $2.7 billion to 286 organizations.

In a blog post on the website Medium, she wrote that she and her husband made the donations as a “signal of trust and encouragement” to the recipients and their causes. She also listed all of the organizations.

“My team’s efforts are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands, and that the solutions are best designed and implemented by others,” she said at the time. “Though we still have a lot to learn about how to act on these beliefs without contradicting and subverting them, we can begin by acknowledging that people working to build power from within communities are the agents of change. Their service supports and empowers people who go on to support and empower others.”

Earlier this year, she made a historic donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters. In May, the 118-year-old organization shared exclusively on TODAY that it had received $122.6 million — the highest donation by a single person in the non-profit’s history — from the philanthropist.

“What I would want to say is first of all, thank you,” Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Artis Stevens said during an appearance on TODAY, “And how proud we are of this moment, how proud we are of what this is going to mean for so many different communities.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America supports one-one-relationships between children and adult mentors all over the country.

“It is transformative, and it’s going to mean so much for our communities, for our people on the ground, the staff and volunteers who work hard every single day to make a difference in kids’ lives,” Stevens added.

Over the past three years, Scott had given away more than $12 billion to more than 1,200 groups.