Macaulay Culkin reacts to call to remove Trump from 'Home Alone 2'

Many "Home Alone 2" fans are calling for President Donald Trump's cameo to be removed from the beloved holiday film, and the movie's star, Macaulay Culkin, seems to be on board with the idea.

The president famously appeared in a scene where he offered directions to the main character, Kevin McCallister, played by Culkin. But following last week's pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol and subsequent calls for the president to be impeached, some fans want the president cut from the film.

Earlier this week, one Twitter user suggested that fans create a petition to "digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin." Culkin seemed to be amused by the idea and supported it with a one-word response on Wednesday.

"Sold," he wrote.

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Prior to Trump becoming president, one broadcaster already made the choice to cut the scene. In December 2019, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation was criticized by Trump supporters for airing a version of the film without the cameo. TODAY reported at the time that CBC edited film to shorten its length three years before Trump took office.

Donald Trump Jr. called the move "absolutely pathetic" in an Instagram post, and the president also sent a series of tweets about it, referencing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!” he wrote, adding in a follow-up post, “The movie will never be the same! (just kidding).”

Following the Trump family's responses, CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson said in a statement: "The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president."

"Home Alone 2" director Chris Columbus recently shared the backstory of Trump's cameo in a December 2020 interview with Insider.

"Like most locations in New York City, you just pay a fee and you are allowed to shoot in that location. We approached The Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, because we wanted to shoot in the lobby," he said. "Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie.'"

"So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen," Columbus recalled. "So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.'"