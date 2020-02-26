Macaulay Culkin just landed a big TV gig

Macaulay Culkin is returning to the spotlight in a very scary way — by joining the season 10 cast of "American Horror Story."

The "Home Alone" star, 39, will join "AHS" regulars including Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman and Evan Peters. Series co-creator Ryan Murphy announced the news Wednesday by sharing a video featuring the names of the new season's cast members.

The ominous clip, set to the tune of Orville Peck's single "Dead of Night," shows rolling waves at a dark, deserted beach.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Culkin's role in the gory FX series will be one of his highest-profile acting gigs in recent years. The former child star found fame playing adorable Kevin McCallister, the kid whose family accidentally leaves him behind when they set off on their Christmas vacation, in 1990’s “Home Alone.”

He quickly appeared in several more movies — including "My Girl" (1991), "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (1992) and "The Good Son" (1993) — before taking a long break from Hollywood.

"I was tired of it, to be honest," he told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in 2018. "I did like 14 movies in six years or something like that. ... I was away from home a lot. I was away from school. I needed something else."

He added, "It was the smartest thing I could possibly have done."

In 2003, Culkin returned with a starring role in the creepy indie flick "Party Monster" and a hilarious guest spot on "Will & Grace." For several years now, he has busied himself by participating in experimental films, performing in his comedy rock band, The Pizza Underground, and popping up in surprising places — including dancing onstage with his pal Lizzo.

“People assume that I’m crazy, or a kook, or damaged. Weird. Cracked,” Culkin said during an interview in the March edition of Esquire. "And up until the last year or two, I haven’t really put myself out there at all. So I can understand that. It’s also like, OK, everybody, stop acting so freaking shocked that I’m relatively well-adjusted."

Season 10 of "American Horror Story" will premiere later this year.