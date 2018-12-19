Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Macaulay Culkin is "Home Alone" again for Christmas — except now he's 38 and has internet-enabled devices to help ward off the bad guys.

Culkin has re-created some of his famous scenes from the 1990 Christmas classic for a new commercial that shows a grown-up Kevin McCallister using Google Assistant to help him navigate the day.

Google lets him know that the only item on his calendar for the day is "house to yourself," which sounds a lot more relaxing then when Culkin played an 8-year-old boy accidentally left all alone by his parents.

In a reference to one famous scene in the movie, he realizes he's out of aftershave (though Culkin forgoes his iconic screaming face slap move.)

It's a fun reference to a scene that has followed the actor everywhere since he was a kid. Culkin told Ellen DeGeneres in April that he doesn't go out much around Christmas so that he can avoid a million strangers asking him to do the "scream" face.

The funniest moment of the commercial may be Culkin's nod to the fact that he's not as young as he used to be. He's jumping up and down on the bed just like in the the movie, except this time he hurts his back and has to drop to a knee.

The older version of Kevin McCallister can also now order his pizzas online and have Google Assistant handle the execution of the booby-trap-filled "Operation Kevin" to stop the burglars casing his home, who were played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in the movie.

The commercial is Culkin's latest nod to his most famous role, which he has often tried to downplay in the past.

However, he told Jimmy Fallon last month that occasionally he will revisit the 1990 hit and its 1992 sequel on special request.

"I have indulged that,'' he said. "Most of the time I'm just muttering my lines under my breath."