IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 bestsellers shoppers loved in April — all under $35

'Everybody benefits from diversity': 'Ma Rainey' hair team on making Oscars history

The stylists were emotional about their historic victory.

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' makeup and hairstyling team talks historic win

April 26, 202100:55
/ Source: TODAY
By Lindsay Lowe

Hairstylists Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson just became the first Black winners of the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling for their work on “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” They reflected on their historic win backstage after picking up their statues.

“I think that everybody benefits from diversity. Everyone does,” said Neal, who shares the Oscar with Wilson and makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera. “I also think that everybody wants it, to be honest.

Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera celebrate the historic win.Chris Pizzello / AFP - Getty Images

Related

Pop Culture

Pop CultureHere are the 11 most talked-about moments from the 2021 Oscars

“I think that time has sped up, in a way, in terms of technology and just people being more connected, also people not being afraid to speak up,” she added. “I think that things are happening, and I think it’s being well received. That’s the beauty of it, is that I don’t sense any resistance.”

The stylists shared an emotional moment backstage.Richard Harbaugh/ / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The hair and makeup trio helped Viola Davis transform into blues singer Ma Rainey in the Netflix drama, which also won for best costume design. It was the last film that Chadwick Boseman starred in before he died of colon cancer last August. He was nominated for best actor but lost to Anthony Hopkins.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJZGIElhB4Q

In December, Lopez-Rivera shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram pic of himself and Wilson styling Davis during filming.

Reflecting on their win, Neal said that it paves the way for other Black artists to be recognized for their talent.

Related

Pop Culture

Pop CultureAnthony Hopkins pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman in Oscars acceptance speech

“Because then we don’t have to really be the Black people who won, you know what I mean? It can be Jamika and Mia,” she said. “We can be individuals at that point, and so that’s why I said we all benefit from it.”

The “Ma Rainey” hair and makeup team were among several people who made history as 2021 Oscar winners. “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao became the first Asian woman and the first woman of color to win best director. Youn Yuh-jung also became the first Korean actor to win an Oscar for her supporting role in “Minari.”

Related:

Chloé Zhao on being 1st woman of color to win Oscar for best director

April 26, 202101:23
Lindsay Lowe

Lindsay Lowe has been a regular contributor to TODAY.com since 2016, covering pop culture, style, home and other lifestyle topics. She is also working on her first novel, a domestic drama set in rural Regency England.