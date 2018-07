Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Robert Frank, host of CNBC’s “Secret Lives of the Super Rich,” sits down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to give an inside look at ultimate luxury living. They scope out a 3,000 square-foot closet in Texas that costs $500,000, as well as the largest home in Greenwich, Connecticut, which used to belong to Mel Gibson. Frank’s favorite house ever? Celine Dion’s house in Jupiter, Florida.