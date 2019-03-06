Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 6, 2019, 10:41 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Luke Perry's son is breaking his silence after his father's tragic death on Monday.

On Wednesday, Jack Perry, a pro wrestler who competes under the name "Jungle Boy," vowed to make his dad "proud" in a heartbreaking tribute he shared to Instagram.

"He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be," Jack wrote next to a photo of himself wrestling as his dad (in the upper left corner) cheers him on.

The 21-year-old athlete, who also included a childhood photo of himself with his father, went on to address his dad directly.

"I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth," he wrote. "I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud."

"I love you Dad," he added.

Luke Perry with his children, Jack and Sophie, at the 2004 world premiere of "Garfield: The Movie." Lee Celano / WireImage

Jack's emotional tribute comes two days after his dad, who rose to fame in the 1990s as one of the stars of "Beverly Hills, 90210" and currently starred in the CW drama "Riverdale," died at age 52 after suffering a major stroke.

Just the day before, Jack's younger sister, Sophie, 18, honored her father with her own emotional post.

Sophie was in Africa when she learned her father had suffered a stroke and raced home to be with him.

In the 24 hours since her father's death, she'd "received an overwhelming amount of love and support,” and wanted to let fans know how grateful she was.

Still, the teen candidly revealed, she was struggling to know how to process her anguish.

“I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye,” she wrote. “So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Luke shared both children with ex-wife Rachel "Minnie" Sharp. The pair were married from 1993 until 2003.

Sharp joined Jack and Sophie and other family members, including Luke's fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, at the actor's bedside when he died.