Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 12, 2019, 12:17 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Late “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Luke Perry's daughter posted a message on Instagram Monday night hitting back at people who’ve criticized the way she’s mourned the loss of her father.

“Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice," Sophie Perry wrote. "And I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs."

She went on to explain that people need to remember that she is still just a teenager who’s trying to come to grips with what happened.

“I’m 18. I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker,” she continued. “And I support causes and you may not. And most importantly. I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life.

“Yes I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the f--- up over it. But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise."

Perry ended her post with a simple request.

“So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow.”

Perry's strongly worded post comes after her dad's “90210” co-star, Jennie Garth, found herself on the defensive after people chastised her for not writing a tribute to him on social media.

Garth took some heat after she posted a photo of her daughters on Instagram instead of writing any words about Perry.

"Hey everyone ... I chose to post a pic of my girls today," she wrote in the comments. "Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women. It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that's the way my dear friend would have wanted it."

Sophie, meanwhile, has been vocal about how she did not want to be in the public eye following her father’s death.

“I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye,” she wrote.

Perry’s son and fiancée have also spoken out following the actor’s death, as have his former co-stars. People have also shared stories highlighting what kind of person he was.