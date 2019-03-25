Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 25, 2019, 1:07 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

It's been three weeks since Luke Perry died from a stroke at the age of 52, and that brief time has done nothing to ease the pain of those mourning the loss of the star, as a recent Instagram post from his daughter proves.

On Saturday, Sophie Perry, shared a sweet photo of her and her father, along with an update on how she's feeling in the wake of his death.

In the pic, the pair flashed matching smiles as they rode side-by-side in a car, while Sophie wrapped her arms around a dog seated in her lap.

"Miss him a little extra today," she wrote between two heart emoji.

Though that's the latest public comment from the 18-year-old, it's not the only one she's shared since Perry's death on March 4.

Just one day after his passing, Sophie posted another touching photo of the two of them, and in the caption, she explained that she was struggling with how to respond to the painful loss.

"I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation," she wrote. "It’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."

While that post, like most others she's shared since, garnered many sympathetic replies, that wasn't universal. Days later, she returned to Instagram to defiantly call out those who attempted to shame her for living her life and expressing her grief in a way that they didn't understand.

"But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise," she wrote.

That last message prompted a reply from the daughter of late actor and comedian Robin Williams, Zelda Williams.

Williams wrote, "There will always be keyboard trolls waiting to tell you how to ‘properly’ publicly mourn to suit their impossibly silly standards, and while I will never understand their reasoning, know that however you decide to for you, that’s completely ok!"