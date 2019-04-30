Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 30, 2019, 12:17 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Luke Perry’s legacy will live on in a bit of an unexpected place, but one that's close to his daughter's heart.

Sophie Perry, the late actor's daughter, has revealed on Instagram that a school in Malawi, in southeastern Africa, will be named after him.

“thank you to everybody who donated to help with our projects!” Perry, 18, wrote. “Our first school is finished and I can’t tell you how proud and excited I am to see it open on Wednesday. Thank you to my amazing partner Ruben for everything. Especially for fighting to name the school after my dad.”

Sophie Perry and two of her friends have been living in the country helping the construction of schools, according to People.

She was there when the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star had a stroke in late February. He died on March 4 at the age of 52.

The actor's passing has become something of a global matter. In addition to the school in Malawi being named after him, Hollywood has, of course, remembered him.

Several people have shared their positive memories of him, while Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, creator of “Riverdale,” which aired Perry's final episode last week, announced all episodes of the show will be dedicated to him for the remainder of its run.