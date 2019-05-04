Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 4, 2019, 2:47 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Luke Perry had an unusual end-of-life request that supported his desire to help the environment.

On Friday, his daughter Sophie Perry revealed that the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor was laid to rest in an eco-friendly mushroom burial suit. The actor, known for his roles as Dylan McKay on "90210" and more recently, as the father of Archie Andrews on the CW series "Riverdale" died on March 4 at the age of 52.

"In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods," Sophie Perry wrote on Instagram, alongside a serene nature photo of mushrooms. "I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, 'damn, those mushrooms are beautiful.' Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me. Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco-friendly burial option via mushrooms."

Perry goes on to say that people should look up Coeio.com or search "mushroom burial suit" on Google to learn more about her late father's eco-friendly choice. She says that her dad was "more excited by this than I have ever seen him," when he learned about the burial suit, which helps return the body to the earth.

According to Coeio.com, the biodegradable suit speeds up the decomposition process via built-in mushrooms and other microorganisms, returning the body to nature. The suits cost $1500 and come in black or natural and in sizes small, medium and large.

Luke Perry is survived by his two children with ex-wife Minnie Sharp — Jack Perry, 21, a professional wrestler, and Sophie Perry, 18 — and his fiancee, therapist Wendy Madison Bauer. Sophie Perry, a development instructor, recently helped open a preschool in Malawi, which was named after her father.

"Thank you to everybody who donated to help with our projects," Perry posted earlier this week along with a photo taken outside the school. "Our first school is finished and I can’t tell you how proud and excited I am to see it open on Wednesday. Thank you to my amazing partner Ruben for everything. Especially for fighting to name the school after my dad."

Sophie and two of her friends, Gabriela and Ruben, were living in Africa and working on construction of the school when the news of her father's passing broke. Since then, she has opened up on social media about coping with her father's death and carrying on his memory through her humanitarian projects.

Most importantly, she has shined a spotlight on the type of man he was, someone who wanted to help the planet in both life and in death.