March 5, 2019, 10:41 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie, is speaking out in the aftermath of her father’s death.

Sophie, 18, was in Africa when she learned her father had suffered a stroke last week and raced to be back by his side before he passed.

The younger Perry took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and her father.

Sophie said she’s been inundated with messages.

“And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support,” she wrote. “I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.”

While her dad was a public figure, having earned legions of fans from "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale," Sophie seems at a loss how to approach what has happened and has asked people to understand that she’s learning as she goes.

Luke Perry and daughter Sophie at the 2004 Target A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival to benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation. WireImage

“I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye,” she wrote. “So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

In addition to Sophie, Perry had a son named Jack, 21. He had both kids with ex-wife Rachel Sharp.

Luke Perry with son Jack and daughter Sophie during "Garfield: The Movie" world premiere in 2004. WireImage

Perry's death has left many stunned. Shannen Doherty, his co-star on "Beverly Hills, 90210," reacted to the news by saying, "Processing this is impossible right now." Fellow members of the "90210" cast were devastated, as well, while other people simply shared stories that amplified how nice a person he was.

Dean Cain, who guest starred on a few episodes of "90210" as a love interest for Doherty, also has many fond memories of Perry, calling him a "sweetheart of a man."