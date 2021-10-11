'Beverly Hills, 90210' stars remember Luke Perry on his 55th birthday

"Beverly Hills, 90210" cast members are paying tribute Monday to late co-star Luke Perry on what would have been his 55th birthday.

Perry, who famously played Dylan McKay on the hit 1990s teen drama, died in 2019 after suffering a massive stroke.

Tori Spelling, who starred as Donna Martin on "90210," wrote a heartwarming message to Perry on Instagram, describing him as a “friend” and “brother.”

"I remember meeting you as a young insecure teen girl," she wrote. "You were the first boy to ever make me feel worth as a human, a female, and a comedienne. As a friend and big brother. You stood up for me fiercely. Went to brawl literally for me when I was in a verbally abusive relationship and sat and talked me thru the most insecure moments of a teen angst girl's life."

She added, "You had a way of making every single human feel confident, heard, and special the minute they met you. Your energy was pure selfless love. A giver in this ungiving life. Your loving nature carried thru decades."

Spelling thanked the late star for his unwavering support and even revealed two of her regrets were never experiencing Taco Tuesday at Perry's home and that she couldn’t fulfill his dream of making a horror film with the "90210" cast.

Jennie Garth, who played Dylan's love interest Kelly Taylor on the series, posted a sweet photo of the pair during their "90210" days, writing, "Miss you my friend."

Ian Ziering, best known for his role as Steve Sanders on “90210,” posted a throwback picture of himself and Perry on Instagram with the caption, “Miss, you pal. Happy birthday, LP."

Perry's co-stars similarly paid tribute to him last year on his birthday, sharing throwback photos and memories. "Forever in my heart," Garth wrote in her tribute at the time.

