Luke Bryan helps fan change a flat tire in rural Tennessee

Country star Luke Bryan may have made it in the music business but he can still change a tire!

According to country music website Taste of Country, Courtney Potts and her two young kids were headed home in Columbia, Tennessee, on Sunday when one of Potts' tires blew. She was able to get the car to the side of the road and another driver stopped to help.

The other driver turned out to be none other than Bryan himself, in a baseball cap and t-shirt. He told Potts that he was in the area to take his sons, Bo and Tatum, hunting.

“I got out and did a double take and as soon as I heard his voice," she told Taste of Country. "I didn't even have time to be in shock because he's like, ‘Look, we really need to get you out of this road because I almost hit you.'"

Potts' car was stopped near a dangerous curve in the road, she said. Bryan "went into dad mode" and helped her replace the tire with her spare.

Her video of the incident — which includes a photo of the happy mom with the country crooner — went viral online.

"All these women commenting on his butt on my TikTok" she laughed to Taste of Country. "And it was more of a dad moment. He was seriously worried about me and fixing the tire on this car!"

For the record, she told the outlet, Potts was already a fan of Bryan and had previously even seen him perform.

After experiencing several devastating family losses, Bryan has talked about how he thinks it's important to pay it forward.

"If I can inspire people to move on from tragedy, hopefully by my behavior," he said on the 3rd hour of TODAY in July, "that's what life's all about for me."

Bryan's older brother, Chris, died after a car accident in 1996. Kelly, his older sister, died of natural causes in 2007. Just seven years later, Kelly's husband, Lee, died of a heart attack. Bryan and his wife, Caroline, decided to raise the late couple's three kids as their own.

Bryan told TODAY that he thinks his late family members looking out for him, helping him out as he goes along.

"Maybe Chris and Kelly and Lee have moved some puzzle pieces around to make my life so fortunate," he said. "When I say my prayers at night, I have to say, 'Thank y'all for looking after us down here.'"