Luke Bryan got the place jumping on Christmas.

The country music star surprised his wife of 11 years, Caroline Boyer, with a gift of two baby kangaroos.

Bryan posted an Instagram video from Christmas morning showing him jokingly telling his blindfolded wife he got her "two designer purses," before handing a pair of bags containing the kangaroos.

"Oh my gosh, where did you get these?" asks Boyer, laughing and clearly stunned.

Bryan called the kangaroos "Brett's barn additions," a reference to a barn dedicated to his niece, Sadie Brett, who died at 7 months old in February after battling heart issues and other illnesses.

The Bryans named the kangaroos Margo and Todd after the Griswolds' yuppie neighbors (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Nicholas Guest) in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

"2 Live Roo and Roo Tang Clan are living their best life,"' the couple joked on Instagram with nicknames for the two animals. "They are adjusting perfectly are beyond sweet and precious."

