Luke Bryan's impression of Elvis Presley will leave you all shook up

Luke Bryan is paying his respects to the King.

The country singer, 45, showed off his Elvis Presley impression to his fellow "American Idol" judge, Katy Perry, as she guest-hosted “The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Bryan sang a few bars of Presley’s 1970 hit single, “The Wonder of You,” which was a cover of a song recorded by Ray Peterson in 1959.

“When no one else can understand me / I guess I’ll never know the reason why / you love me like you do,” Bryan crooned, capturing Presley’s signature mannerisms and vocal style. “That’s the wonder / the wonder of you.”

Bryan has been a major Elvis fan ever since he was little — and the King of Rock 'n' Roll, whose Las Vegas shows were legendary, has been on Bryan’s mind as he gears up for his own residency in Sin City.

“I had the 'Elvis 33' (record) and it was from Elvis at the Hilton, and they did a live album,” he said. “I was a kid in my room listening to Elvis live from Las Vegas. That was one of my primary records.”

The country singer’s Las Vegas residency is kicking off at Resorts World Las Vegas on Feb. 11, the weekend of the Super Bowl.

He shared another quick Elvis impression when he announced his Vegas residency on TODAY earlier this year.

“I used to sing like, 'Oh please release me, let me go,’” he said, singing a few lines from Presley’s hit song, "Release Me."

“So now I get to have my Elvis moment in Vegas,” he said. “Really, really excited for the fans."