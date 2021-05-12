Luke Bryan announces Las Vegas residency starting in 2022

Luke Bryan is heading to Sin City.

The country music superstar announced on TODAY Wednesday that he will be doing his first Las Vegas residency at the new 5,000-seat Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas starting in February 2022.

"I've never done a Vegas headlining run, and I'm so excited," he said. "As a kid I used to have the Elvis 33 (record) of him live in Las Vegas, and I used to sing like, 'Oh please release me, let me go.' So now I get to have my Elvis moment in Vegas. Really, really excited for the fans."

The residency will start on Feb. 11, 2022, the weekend of the Super Bowl, with tickets going on sale on May 24.

"Resorts World is just a big, new, crazy wild, crazy casino, and somehow they let me in the door, and I get to be in the theater and have all the bells and whistles," he said.

He's taking some precautions as he prepares for his time in Las Vegas.

"I've already went and bought all of the self-help gambling books," he joked. "The next time I talk, maybe the story won't be Luke Bryan spends all his money he made playing, he lost it on the craps table."

Bryan said he will continue doing his regular headlining shows in conjunction with his Las Vegas residency, as his "Proud to Be Right Here" tour kicks off on May 29 and will continue into next year with pandemic restrictions lifting for large crowds and outdoor events.

"We're excited to be back in front of fans doing what we love so much, playing live music for live human beings," he said.

Bryan also gave an update on his family after sharing a sweet photo on Instagram Monday of his wife Caroline and their two sons, Bo, 13, and Tate, 10, in appreciation of Mother's Day.

"(Bo) is 13 now, and he's in that stage where he's growing an inch a day, and then Tate, our little one in the middle, he made big strides. He's finally sleeping all alone in his own bed in his room."

The country star also shared his gratitude for enduring a bout of COVID-19 last month without any serious symptoms.

"I feel great," he said. "I was really, really fortunate to not have any long-lasting effects. Just kind of had a couple of cruddy days and then I kind of got back up, got to moving. It was funny, I had a 100-mile bike ride scheduled in Mississippi, so I kind of had to get back on my bike and get training for that, and I was able to do the 100-mile bike ride and felt pretty good, so I didn't pull any hamstrings or anything."