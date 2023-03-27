Lukas Gage says he feels ‘very much in love’ with Chris Appleton

Three days after going Instagram official, actor Lukas Gage and his partner, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, went TODAY show official.

During a visit to TODAY on March 27, the "You" actor, 27, opened up about his relationship.

"I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love," Gage said. As pictures of the couple aired on the TODAY show, the “White Lotus” actor added, “He’s a good looking man.”

He continued to comment on the slideshow, including a picture of them snowboarding. "We have fun together. We go on adventures," he said.

The comments mark the "Euphoria" actor's first time confirming his relationship. In a March 9 interview with The New York Times, Gage would not confirm or deny the relationship. Referring to the rumors, he said “If they want to think that, they can.”

“I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred,” he added. “It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

The 39-year-old hairstylist for Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez confirmed they were dating during a March 15 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

“I’m very happy, very much in love,” Appleton said. "I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.”

Speculation began after both Gage and Appleton shared pictures of themselves vacationing at the St. Regis in Punta Mita, Mexico on Feb. 20. "Stud," Appleton commented on Gage's post.

On TODAY, Gage joked that filming Season Four of "You" in London may have influenced his dating choices (Appleton is from the U.K.).

"I got a taste of the Brits and I couldn't help myself," he said, sending the anchors into peals of laughter.

The hairstylist will be on the TODAY show later this week, and co-anchor Craig Melvin already plotted to have the actor join his partner.

"Will you come back later in the week when Chris comes?" Craig asked.

"Yeah, I'll come back," Gage replied.

Dylan Dreyer also asked Gage what Appleton would think about his hair. "I think he'd think this mane needed to be tamed," Gage said, laughing. "I also needed to be tamed."