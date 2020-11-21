Editor's note: This article contains strong language.

"Euphoria" star Lukas Gage is putting an unidentified director on blast after he insulted the actor's "tiny" apartment during a Zoom audition when he believed he was on mute.

Gage, 25, shared a video on Instagram and Twitter of the awkward moment and his smooth response to the director.

"These poor people live in these tiny apartments, like, I'm looking at his, you know, background and he's got his TV," said a male voice at the start of the video.

"You're unmuted," Gage replied. "I know it's a s----y apartment. ... Give me this job so I can get a better one."

"Oh my God, I am so, so sorry," the director said.

Gage took it all in stride. "Listen, I am living in a four by four box. It's fine. Just give me the job and we'll be fine," he said.

"I am mortified," the director replied.

It's unclear if Gage got the job or is still in the running for it. The actor shared the video on his social media accounts on Friday, along with a warning: "psa: If youre a s--t talking director make sure to mute ur mic on zoom."

Lukas Gage attends HBO's "Euphoria" premiere on June 4, 2019 Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO,

Gage is best known for his role in the popular HBO series "Euphoria," but he has also appeared in "American Vandal," "T@gged" and "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse."

Gage did not share the identity of the director, but celebrities are chiming in to play the guessing game. There is one big clue: He seems to speak with a British accent.

"I have a guess," January Jones wrote. The "Mad Men" star stopped short of publicly sharing a name.

Emmy Rossum said she thinks she recognizes the director's voice.

"If it's who I'm thinking, he asked me to 'audition' for him once. But not to read a scene. He said he knew I could act. Just to come into his office in a bikini and do a twirl. No joke.THAT was the ask," she wrote. "My reps said he wanted to know if I was 'fat right now.'"

Rossum added that she told her agent, in part, "'Tell him no thank you.'"

Comedian Molly Shannon praised Gage for his reaction. "You handled that so well lukas. what a lousy thing of him to say. and here you are putting yourself out there for your audition. vulnerable. wanting to get the part etc," she wrote.

Writer and comedian Jordan Firstman encouraged Gage to "NAME NAMES."

"100k likes for the name." Gage wrote. As of Saturday afternoon, the video had more than 560,000 views on Instagram, and another 6.4 million views and 220,000 likes on Twitter.

No word yet on whether Gage will live up to his promise.