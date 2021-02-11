Lucasfilm drops 'Mandalorian' star Gina Carano after offensive social media posts

Gina Carano is “not currently employed by Lucasfilm,” the company said in a statement Wednesday after controversy erupted over “The Mandalorian” star’s social media posts.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano shared several offensive posts on her Instagram stories Tuesday night, including one that likened contemporary political differences to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano wrote Instagram. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.” The post originated on a different Instagram account.

In another post, Carano shared a photo of a person wearing multiple cloth masks with the caption, “Meanwhile in California…”

Both posts were gone from Carano’s Instagram by mid-day Wednesday. Other posts, including one in which Carano wrote “Jeff Epstein didn’t kill himself,” remained.

The hashtag #FireGinaCarano began circulating on Twitter Wednesday in response to her posts. Many users tagged Lucasfilm and corporate parent Disney in their posts.

Carano is no stranger to controversy on social media. In November she was criticized for mocking people who specify preferred pronouns when she updated her Twitter bio with “beep/bop/boop,” which she later removed.

In December, Lucasfilm announced “Rangers of the New Republic,” a direct spinoff of “The Mandalorian” that seemed to suggest a path for her character Cara Dune, a former Rebel trooper who had become a Marshall for the New Republic on the show. Lucasfilm has not yet announced a cast for the new show, however.

This story first appeared on Variety.com.