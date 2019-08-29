Luann de Lesseps has officially put a trying part of her past behind her.

On Wednesday, the "Real Housewives of New York City" star revealed that she just completed probation.

"Hi my friends, I’m happy to say after a difficult year … I’ve made it through!" she announced via a handwritten message on her personal stationery that she shared on Instagram.

In 2018, the reality TV star was sentenced to a year of probation relating to her arrest for disorderly intoxication, battery and resisting arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, the previous year.

"I’m humbled and grateful for this life lesson and ready to put the past behind me and move on with my life," she continued.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, the New York Department of Probation confirmed that "The maximum expiration date of Lu Ann de Lesseps probation period (expired Wednesday), August 28, 2019."

The 54-year-old had no prior offenses before her arrest and was ordered to fulfill 50 hours of community service and abstain from alcohol to meet the terms of her probation. In May of this year, she faced allegations of violating the terms of her probation.

"The outcome was that I got stricter probation rules until the end of August," she told Andy Cohen on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" in July. "So I’m almost done. Then this will be behind me — 100 percent — but I paid very dearly, for the last year, for one very big mistake."

She added that, despite everything that's happened — from her arrest to two stints in rehab — "I look at it right now as kind of a blessing, believe it or not, because it really made me step back and take a look at my drinking, etc. I feel fortunate."

In closing her message to fans Wednesday, the Bravo star wrote, "Wish me luck! Thank you for your undying support over the year. Love always, Luann."