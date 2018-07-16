Luann de Lesseps checks back into rehab: 'It is the healthiest choice'

share tweet pin email

Luann de Lesseps has checked back into rehab.

The "Real Housewives of New York" star, 53, is seeking help for the second time after attending an alcohol treatment program late last year, People magazine reports. A Bravo spokeswoman confirmed the news to TODAY.

“Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health. She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy," the spokeswoman told TODAY.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images Luann De Lesseps poses at the Daily Mail holiday party last December.

"RHONY" star Bethenny Frankel, who de Lesseps authorized to speak on her behalf, called de Lesseps' decision to seek treatment again "brave and honest."

"This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process," Frankel told People.

Bravo via Getty Images De Lesseps, center, authorized her "Real Housewives of New York" co-star Bethenny Frankel, second from right, to speak on her behalf following her decision to check into a treatment facility this week.

“Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs," Frankel said, adding that de Lesseps' loved ones were "rallying around her."

Late last year, de Lesseps assured fans that she was "committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018" following a December arrest for several alleged infractions, including disorderly intoxication — and she seemed to have kept her word.

Earlier this month, she celebrated six months of sobriety, sharing a happy Instagram photo of herself with her first husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps. She also enjoyed a string of sold-out cabaret performances in New York City.

But just days ago, news broke that the Count and the former couple's children, daughter Victoria and son Noel, filed a lawsuit against de Lesseps over an $8 million house sale. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, she breached a stipulation of settlement in her divorce by failing to create a trust "for the benefit of her two children."

Frankel told People the lawsuit took a toll on de Lesseps.

"Recent additional family stress was a catalyst to her taking a break," she shared.