Luann de Lesseps celebrates 6 months of sobriety with ex-husband — see the photo

share tweet pin email

Last year, Luann de Lesseps assured her fans that she was "committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018" following a December arrest for several alleged infractions, including disorderly intoxication — and she's kept her word.

On Monday, the "Real Housewives of New York City" star posted a celebratory message on Instagram featuring good news about her progress and one familiar face.

"Greatest reunion ever!" de Lesseps wrote alongside a recent photo of her and her first husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps. "Wonderful to spend the weekend with the kids and The Count."

The former countess, who shares two children with the ex-husband she divorced in 2009, explained that she's also "counting" her blessings. "Celebrating 6 months of sobriety!"

Monica Schipper / Getty Images Luann de Lesseps attends Netflix's "Ibiza" premiere on May 21, 2018 in New York City.

The reality TV star's 2017 arrest occurred in Palm Beach just one year after she married second husband, Tom D'Agostino, there — and just four months after they parted ways.

"This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions," she wrote after the incident.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Real Housewives of New York visit Megyn Kelly TODAY Play Video - 8:49 Real Housewives of New York visit Megyn Kelly TODAY Play Video - 8:49

Now all of that is behind her — except for one court date that still lies ahead — and de Lesseps is thankful for a fresh start and looking forward to a happy holiday.

"Happy 4th of July, everyone!" she wrote in the caption on Instagram before signing off with a few apt hashtags, including "#onedayatatime," "#lovemyfamily" and "#grateful."