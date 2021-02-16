'Love Story' stars Ryan O'Neal and Ali McGraw reunite over 50 years after iconic film

“Love means never having to say you’re sorry,” but there are better ways to show some love than that — like rewarding a couple of treasured actors with neighboring stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Friday, “Love Story” leads Ali McGraw and Ryan O’Neal reunited with each other more than 50 years after their drama hit the big screen to receive just such an honor.

The reunion, like many these days, took place remotely, with both stars showing up via video for the ceremony that celebrated their careers. McGraw, 81, bridged the distance by blowing a kiss to the camera for her former co-star and wishing him a happy Valentine’s Day.

O’Neal, 79, then referred to their markers on the famous stretch in Tinseltown as “a wonderful gesture.”

Ali McGraw and Ryan O’Neal reunited for their Hollywood Walk of Fame honors. Walkoffame/Youtube

“I’m glad I lived long enough to get a star,” he said. “And I want to thank Arthur Hiller, who directed us in ‘Love Story.’ We couldn’t have gotten that kind of chemistry if we didn’t have him as a referee.”

It was the kind of chemistry that instantly secured them both a reputation as romantic leads and forever associated them with the genre of tragic, star-crossed romances. And the iconic movie has brought O’Neal and McGraw together again and again over the years, as they’ve reunited to celebrate other anniversaries and events related to the film that earned them both Oscar nominations.

Actors Ryan O'Neal, left, and Ali MacGraw walk on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Monday Feb. 1, 2016, more than 45 years after the release of their 1970 classic "Love Story." Elise Amendola / AP

But after this particular reunion, the pair really has something to show for it — those stars.

“I’m going to come up to Hollywood Blvd. and just take a look at it every once in a while with my dear girls,” O’Neal added.

As for "the girls" he meant, he was referring to women whose names now appear alongside his own.

New stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame have been installed for 'Love Story' co-stars Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal on February 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Ryan O'Neal's off-screen love Farrah Fawcett's star is nearby, facing and touching Ryan's. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

McGraw’s star is situated just before O'Neal's, and next to his is that of his former partner, Farrah Fawcett, whom he’s long referred to as the real love of his life.