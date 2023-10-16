Warning: This post contains spoilers for all of “Love Is Blind” Season Five and the reunion.

Johnie Maraist. Stacy Snyder. Izzy Zapata. Chris Fox. "Love Is Blind" Season Five had multiple love-quads, and this is one of them.

The Season Five reunion revealed another chapter in their sometimes heated entanglement. Johnie and Izzy, it seems, met up on a night out and finally saw through the chemistry they had in the pods.

Johnie, speaking to hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, confirmed that they "made out" in Izzy's Jeep, bringing their connection full-circle.

To recap, Johnie and Izzy had a connection in the pods. She broke up with Chris to pursue Izzy, but he decided to pursue a relationship with Stacy. Johnie came back to Chris, but he didn't want to be someone's second choice.

Izzy and Stacy got engaged but broke it off after the wedding. Johnie and Chris connected in the airport and decided to pursue a relationship. They were together while the show was filming.

The reunion provided an update to Chris and Johnie's relationship. Both confirmed he started dating someone else while he was still dating Johnie. “I didn’t handle the situation ... properly,” Chris said. He called “not being forthcoming” one of his “biggest regrets,” and he apologized.

Izzy and Johnie's exes said they both knew about the events that transpired in the Jeep.

Responding in the reunion, Chris appeared to be calm. “If they’re not together and we’re not together, then why not?” Chris added that he was at the same bar that night with his now girlfriend.

Stacy said the news was "shocking." She and Izzy had an antagonistic, charged relationship with Johnie in "Love Is Blind." She found out through the Houston grapevine, she said.

"I have good friends that tell me things. And at that point, he's single. He can do whatever he wants to do. I was surprised because of what he told me about her and it didn't seem like you spoke fairly highly of her," she said.

She then seemed to address Izzy.

"That's on you. That's a reflection of you. I's like, do whatever you need to do," she said. "But it was shocking."