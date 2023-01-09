Jessica Batten is expecting her first child.

The "Love Is Blind" Season One contestant shared the news on Instagram last week with a photo of her with her husband Benjamin McGrath.

"New Year, Same Me, New Mom!" the 38-year-old captioned the photo, which had McGrath's hands over her stomach. "Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023. We’re excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June!!!"

This will be Batten's first child. McGrath, a California-based foot and ankle surgeon, has a son and a daughter from a previous relationship.

Batten, 38, announced her relationship with McGrath in July 2020 after her relationship with Mark Cuevas from "Love Is Blind" ended at the altar. During the season reunion she said she didn't regret her decision and that she was too much of a realist to go through with the marriage.

Cuevas and his wife Aubrey Rainey have two sons.

After the show premiered in February 2020, McGrath, 36, reached out to Batten on Instagram, she confirmed in an interview with Brides. For their first date, they met up to ride bikes just before the COVID-19 lockdown.

In September 2021, Batten and McGrath got engaged. She told People that she's adjusting to being a stepmom to McGrath's two children from a previous relationship.

“It’s a lot of sacrifice, but it’s so rewarding,” she said. “After being by myself for so long, or just me and (my dog) Payton, now having them, it’s just a whole different perspective."

In that interview, Batten said she and McGrath planned to have children of their own.