‘Love Is Blind’ star Kyle Abrams announces he's engaged (again)

“Love Is Blind” Season Two star Kyle Abrams has found love again.

On April 17, Abrams announced on Instagram that he proposed to girlfriend Tania Deleanos, and showed a video of the moment he popped the question. In the footage, he gets down on one knee on a bed of scattered rose petals.

Deleanos reveals her gorgeous engagement ring to the camera before the couple poses for pictures with a bouquet of red roses. He wore a classic black suit while she sported a sleek black dress.

The pair dance and share a few kisses as a mariachi band plays behind them.

Abrams and Deleanos’ joint post featured Dean Martin’s song “Everybody Loves Somebody.”

“Scene 2…” Abrams captioned the cute clip and included a ring emoji.

“Thank you to everyone involved! I couldn’t have done it without you,” he wrote before tagging the people who helped create the romantic moment.

His caption seems to be a funny nod to his time on the popular Netflix reality series. In February 2022, he appeared on Season Two of “Love Is Blind” and was briefly engaged to fellow contestant Shaina Hurley.

He proposed to Hurley in the pods, but the two found they lacked a spark during their trip to Mexico. Hurley left their vacation early and returned to the United States alone. But she still decided to introduce Abrams to her family upon her return.

After the awkward interaction with her family, Hurley acknowledged that she did not share the same views on religion as Abrams and that their core values did not align. She broke up with him halfway through the process and married husband Christos Lardakis after the show.

Although his time on “Love Is Blind” ended, Abrams connected with another Season Two contestant: Deepti Vempati.

During the reunion, Abrams said not pursuing a relationship with Vempati was his “biggest regret.”

“I should have tried harder for you,” he told her. “I love her so much. She’s the best.”

When Season Two’s “After the Altar” special aired in September 2022, fans watched Abrams and Vempati contemplate becoming more than friends. They felt romantic chemistry between them, but they were worried about risking their friendship. In the final episode, which was released on Sept. 16, 2022, they decided to officially start dating.

Just three days later, Abrams revealed the two had already called it quits. He shared a statement on Instagram explaining that they ended their relationship in the summer.

“Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way,” he said.

He continued, “I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit. As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward, I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.”

On Nov. 18, 2022, Abrams and Deleanos became Instagram official when he shared a compilation video of a few of their cute moments together. He tagged her in the post and simply included a black heart emoji in the caption.

Deleanos uploaded the same video to her page. She also shared photos of them celebrating the holidays together in December.