'Love Is Blind' star Jessica Batten reveals new boyfriend: 'We've been hiding out'

Jessica Batten from the Netflix reality hit “Love Is Blind” is ready to reveal her new boyfriend: Dr. Benjamin McGrath.
Batten shared two sweet snaps of the couple celebrating on July 4, showing off her new beau months after her relationship with co-star Mark Cuevas didn’t quite pan out.
“Happy Fourth! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 ,” the 35-year-old reality star wrote. “Freedom isn't free. I'm thankful to be able to follow my heart and choose my own happiness. I hope you all do the same! For those who have asked, this is why I would do it all over again ☀️🌈 Can't wait to share some of our adventures..#followyourheart #happyfourth #244.”
Fellow “Love Is Blind” alumna Kelly Chase congratulated Batten in the comments, writing, “YAY!!! Hehe! Loved meeting him last weekend!”
“Great Guy Jess!!” she continued. “So so happy for you!!!❤️❤️”
According to People, Batten revealed in an Instagram story that their favorite activity as a couple is riding their bikes together, as it’s how the pair met.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey talk about new dating show ‘Love Is Blind’Feb. 3, 202005:32
Fans in the comments were curious about Batten’s newest relationship and asked for some more details on their romance.
“How long has it been? 😍” one fan asked.
Batten replied, “4 months and it's flown. We've been hiding out during quarantine haha!”
Her beau even chimed in, commenting his own supportive remarks!
“#teamjess #therealjess,” he wrote, to which Batten replied, “& the best teammate😘🙃”
‘Love Is Blind’ stars Lauren and Cameron share update on married lifeMarch 5, 202004:30
Batten’s romance on the Netflix hit was short-lived and didn’t make it past the altar. Throughout the show, the 35-year-old had doubts about their 10-year age difference while Cuevas was much more invested in their relationship.
"I'm so proud of us for getting through the ups and downs, but I don't think either of us is ready to take this on," she said.
The reality star didn’t have any regrets about her decision, adding, “I'm too much of a realist to take this big of a chance. I'm not actually sorry."
During the "Love Is Blind" reunion tell-all episode, Batten made amends with her ex after reflecting on her actions during the show.
"I really didn't like the person I saw and the things that played out," she explained. "Obviously, I was really uncomfortable and I was drinking too much and that was really disturbing to see that play out and some of the comments I made that were derogatory."
Luckily, Batten isn't working with any huge age gaps this time. The reality star set the record straight in the comments, replying to a question on how old her new boyfriend was.
She wrote, "He was 34 at the time of filming so it turns out that's exactly what I was looking for 😂."