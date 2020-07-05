'Love Is Blind' star Jessica Batten reveals new boyfriend: 'We've been hiding out'

Jessica Batten from the Netflix reality hit “Love Is Blind” is ready to reveal her new boyfriend: Dr. Benjamin McGrath.

Batten shared two sweet snaps of the couple celebrating on July 4, showing off her new beau months after her relationship with co-star Mark Cuevas didn’t quite pan out.

“Happy Fourth! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 ,” the 35-year-old reality star wrote. “Freedom isn't free. I'm thankful to be able to follow my heart and choose my own happiness. I hope you all do the same! For those who have asked, this is why I would do it all over again ☀️🌈 Can't wait to share some of our adventures..#followyourheart #happyfourth #244.”

Fellow “Love Is Blind” alumna Kelly Chase congratulated Batten in the comments, writing, “YAY!!! Hehe! Loved meeting him last weekend!”

“Great Guy Jess!!” she continued. “So so happy for you!!!❤️❤️”

According to People, Batten revealed in an Instagram story that their favorite activity as a couple is riding their bikes together, as it’s how the pair met.

Fans in the comments were curious about Batten’s newest relationship and asked for some more details on their romance.

“How long has it been? 😍” one fan asked.

Batten replied, “4 months and it's flown. We've been hiding out during quarantine haha!”

Her beau even chimed in, commenting his own supportive remarks!

“#teamjess #therealjess,” he wrote, to which Batten replied, “& the best teammate😘🙃”

Batten’s romance on the Netflix hit was short-lived and didn’t make it past the altar. Throughout the show, the 35-year-old had doubts about their 10-year age difference while Cuevas was much more invested in their relationship.

"I'm so proud of us for getting through the ups and downs, but I don't think either of us is ready to take this on," she said.

The reality star didn’t have any regrets about her decision, adding, “I'm too much of a realist to take this big of a chance. I'm not actually sorry."

During the "Love Is Blind" reunion tell-all episode, Batten made amends with her ex after reflecting on her actions during the show.

"I really didn't like the person I saw and the things that played out," she explained. "Obviously, I was really uncomfortable and I was drinking too much and that was really disturbing to see that play out and some of the comments I made that were derogatory."

Luckily, Batten isn't working with any huge age gaps this time. The reality star set the record straight in the comments, replying to a question on how old her new boyfriend was.

She wrote, "He was 34 at the time of filming so it turns out that's exactly what I was looking for 😂."