“Love Actually” star Thomas Brodie Sangster is engaged!

On July 27, the 33-year-old actor announced that he recently popped the question to girlfriend and fellow actor Talulah Riley on Instagram.

He uploaded a photo of him and Riley, 37, enjoying a gondola ride together as he paddled.

“Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X,” he wrote in the caption, with a subtle nod to the "Love Actually" film.

Riley also celebrated their engagement news with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She shared a photo of the happy couple snuggled up next to each other as they took a selfie. “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!” she said.

Fans congratulated them on both posts. Riley’s ex-husband, Elon Musk, also sent well wishes to the pair beneath her tweet.

The “Westworld” actor was previously married to the businessman twice. They tied the knot in 2010 before calling it quits in 2012. Musk and Riley then reconciled and said “I do” again in 2013.

They finalized their second divorce in 2016.

Brodie Sangster’s post about his upcoming nuptials marked his return to Instagram after a year-long break.

“The Queen’s Gambit” star had not uploaded anything since June 2022 when he paid tribute to Riley following the release of her novel, “The Quickening.”

“So proud of Talulah on the day her book, The Quickening, launches out to the world!” he gushed beside a photo of them posing at her book launch.

Brodie Sangster has starred in massive franchises over the years, like “The Maze Runner” and “Game of Thrones.” But he is perhaps best known for playing Liam Neeson’s adorable stepson in the holiday rom-com “Love Actually.”

In 2017, he reunited with 13 other cast members — including Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Colin Firth, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Laura Linney, Martine McCutcheon, Lúcia Moniz, Rowan Atkinson, Marcus Brigstocke, Olivia Olson and Neeson — for the 15-minute sequel, “Red Nose Day Actually.”

The update revealed Brodie Sangster’s character, Sam, was living in America with his childhood crush, Joanna (Olivia Olson), and planning to get married.

The former child star was just 13 when the movie was released in 2003. Brodie Sangster went on to appear in big films like “Nanny McPhee” and “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens” and voice Ferb in the animated series “Phineas and Ferb” for 130 episodes.

Brodie Sangster and Riley recently shared the screen together for their 2022 mini-series “Pistol” about the band Sex Pistols.