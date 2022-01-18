Louie Anderson receiving cancer treatment in Las Vegas hospital

Louie Anderson has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with cancer.

"Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for DLBCL Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer. He is resting comfortably," Anderson's publicist, Glenn Schwartz, told TODAY in a statement.

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the U.S. and worldwide, according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. More than 18,000 people are diagnosed with DLBCL each year in the U.S.

DLBCL is an aggressive form of NHL that affects B-lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell that makes antibodies to fight infections. The disease is considered “potentially curable,” according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

Anderson, 68, recently reunited with comedians Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall for 2021's “Coming 2 America,” a sequel to the 1988 comedy “Coming to America." Anderson revived his role as Maurice, a longtime employee of McDowell’s fast-food restaurant.

Anderson has also been a familiar face on TV for decades, earning an Emmy in 2016 for his role as Christine Baskets, mother to twins played by comedian Zach Galifianakis, in the FX comedy “Baskets." He hosted a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002, and also created and lent his voice to the animated series “Life With Louie," which aired from 1994-1998 and earned him two Daytime Emmys.