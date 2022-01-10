Lori Loughlin reacts to Bob Saget’s death: ‘He was my family’

Lori Loughlin is the latest “Full House” cast member to share her love for co-star Bob Saget following news of his sudden death at the age of 65 on Sunday.

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” Loughlin said in a statement to TODAY. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”

The actors co-starred together on “Full House” for over seven years. Loughlin joined the cast during the show’s second season. In her first episode, “Tanner vs. Gibbler,” she appeared with Saget’s character, Danny Tanner, as the new co-host of his morning show. She later met John Stamos’ character, Uncle Jesse, in the episode and the two went on to become the ABC sitcom’s greatest love story for the rest of the show’s run.

Loughlin reunited with Saget and a majority of the original cast members for the Netflix reboot “Fuller House” in 2016.

On Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida confirmed that Saget was found dead by deputies in an Orlando-area hotel room. A statement released by the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office on Monday said an autopsy had been performed earlier in the day and that initial findings showed there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.

"The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," Joshua Stephany, chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties, said in the statement.

Shortly after the news of Saget’s passing broke, Stamos posted a heartbreaking response on Twitter.

“I am broken. I am gutted,” the actor tweeted. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Co-star Dave Coulier, who played Danny Tanner’s best friend Joey, also reacted to the shocking news on Monday.

He posted a picture of him smiling and holding hands with Saget on his Instagram page. “I’ll never let go, brother. Love you,” he wrote along with a heart emoji.

“Full House” chronicled Danny’s life after he invited his brother-in-law Jesse and pal Joey to live with him and help raise his three daughters, D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) following the death of his wife.

Bure expressed her shock over Saget’s untimely passing on social media as well. The 45-year-old actor tweeted on Sunday night, “I don’t know what to say,” and added a broken-heart emoji.

She continued, “I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Early Monday morning, Bure included another post about her connection with Saget on Instagram.

She uploaded a series of pictures of the two embracing and interacting on the set of “Fuller House.”

In the caption, she wrote, “I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye. 35 years wasn’t long enough.”

The Olsen twins, who are notoriously private, released a joint statement in memory of their on-screen father.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” they began in a statement shared with TODAY. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Related: