Is Lori Loughlin joining 'Real Housewives'? Andy Cohen weighs in

Andy Cohen is setting the record straight on whether Lori Loughlin will be joining a future season of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast.

"There is a whole narrative apparently that I am pursuing Lori Loughlin for the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Cohen said Wednesday on his SiriusXM channel Radio Andy. "The first I heard about that was Twitter...It's not true."

Cohen, who is executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise, added that Loughlin is "a very nice person."

"She is going to have quite a story to tell," he said.

The "Full House" star and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, reached a plea agreement last month with prosecutors in connection to the college admissions scandal.

The couple were arrested in March 2019 and were accused of paying $500,000 to pass off their two daughters as crew recruits to get them admitted to the University of Southern California.

In the separate plea deals, which need to be signed off on by a federal judge, Loughlin will go to prison for two months, perform 100 hours of community service and be subject to two years of supervised release and a $150,000 fine. Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Giannulli will go to prison for five months, perform 250 hours of community service, two years of supervised release and pay a $250,000 fine, according to his agreement. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, according to the agreement.

The couple's case had been scheduled to go to trial in October after they lost a bid to dismiss the charges.