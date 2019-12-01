From iPads to leggings, these are the best Black Friday deals you can still snag this weekend.

Lori Loughlin daughter Olivia Jade returns to YouTube amid college admissions scandal

The former USC student at the center of the scandal said in the short video she is "legally not allowed" to speak about the charges her parents face.
Olivia Jade Giannulli uploaded a video titled "hi again" to her YouTube channel on Dec. 01, 2019.
YouTube / YouTube

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: NBC News
By Ben Kesslen

As actress Lori Loughlin denies the charges she is facing in the college admissions scandal, her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli has returned to YouTube, uploading her first video on Sunday since she was engulfed in the controversy earlier this year.

Giannulli, 20, the daughter of Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, was a successful YouTube star with a slew of brand partnerships and more than one million subscribers before details of “Operation Varsity Blues” were made public in March.

Giannulli was a student at the University of Southern California, and prosecutors say her parents paid $500,000 to fraudulently get Olivia and her sister, Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, admitted to the school. Her parents have both pleaded not guilty to to the charges.

When the scandal broke, Giannulli took a long social media hiatus and at one point deleted her Instagram account. She was under fire for her role in the admissions scandal, in particular for once saying in a 2018 YouTube video: “I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend...I do want the experience of like game days, partying...I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

In the video uploaded Sunday and titled "hi again," Giannulli — who was no longer enrolled at USC as of October — said she is excited to return to vlogging.

“Obviously I've been gone for a very long time,” she said, adding she was debating for many months when to return and was “terrified” to upload a new video.

“I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now,” she said of her parents’ legal issues.

Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty to new college scandal charge

Nov. 21, 201900:21
Ben Kesslen

Ben Kesslen writes for NBC News.