Lori Loughlin daughter Olivia Jade returns to YouTube amid college admissions scandal

Giannulli was a student at the University of Southern California, and prosecutors say her parents paid $500,000 to fraudulently get Olivia and her sister, Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, admitted to the school. Her parents have both pleaded not guilty to to the charges.

When the scandal broke, Giannulli took a long social media hiatus and at one point deleted her Instagram account. She was under fire for her role in the admissions scandal, in particular for once saying in a 2018 YouTube video: “I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend...I do want the experience of like game days, partying...I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

In the video uploaded Sunday and titled "hi again," Giannulli — who was no longer enrolled at USC as of October — said she is excited to return to vlogging.

“Obviously I've been gone for a very long time,” she said, adding she was debating for many months when to return and was “terrified” to upload a new video.

“I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now,” she said of her parents’ legal issues.