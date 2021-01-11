Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey appear to confirm relationship with new pics

It looks like People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive has met his (love) match.

Rumors have been making the rounds about a romantic relationship between Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey ever since they were spotted exiting a plane together in November, just before Thanksgiving (and again on New Year’s Eve), but the duo remained mum about it.

In fact, they still haven’t said a peep about their status. However, on Sunday night, they took to Instagram and let a few photos do the talking instead.

Jordan, 33, posted two pics — one in which he and the 23-year-old model stand close together and another even closer shot that appears to capture a prelude to a kiss.

The post, which already has more than 2 million likes, prompted replies of congratulations and heart emoji from many of the “Black Panther” star's famous friends, including former NBA champ Dwyane Wade and his wife, actor Gabrielle Union.

And Union was spotted again in the comments of Harvey’s post, referring to the couple as her “faves.”

Harvey, who’s the daughter of comedian and television host Steve Harvey, shared a photo collage of herself and Jordan cuddled up and, once again, close to a kiss.

When Jordan was named Sexiest Man Alive in November, he opened up about what he was looking for in a partner, saying that “a sense of humor, true understanding” and “somebody that’s nurturing” were among his priorities.

He also told People that he’s looking forward to settling down one day.

"Having people who are married around me, a running theme is 'You know when you know,’" he noted. “And it’s one of the most frustrating things to hear as somebody who’s single. I kind of thought I knew four or five times, and that didn’t really work out too well for me."

But he added that he has “faith that one day, yes, I want children. I want a wife. It’s kind of tough right now when I guess my first choice is always work. But having a family is definitely important."