Loretta Lynn would like everyone to know that she is doing just fine, no matter what you might have read.

The feisty country music legend, 87, posted a Facebook video bluntly refuting a tabloid story that claimed she is in an assisted living facility and only has days to live.

"Hey, this says I'm in a nursing home and I'm on my deathbed. You're kidding me!" she says while reading a story on a tablet in the 17-second video. "I ain't dead and neither is Willie. Both of us are comin' back to life, and we're gonna raise hell."

Lynn was alluding to fellow country music icon Willie Nelson, 86, who has dealt with similar rumors in the past about his alleged impending death.

"Well, through the years they’ve said I’m broke, homeless, cheating, drinking, gone crazy, terminally ill, and even dead! Poor things can’t ever get it right," Lynn captioned her Facebook post. "I guess if those old pesky tabloids are harassing me then they’re giving someone else a break……but I’m about an inch from taking ’em to Fist City! #raisinghell #yourmommashouldataughtyoubetter #tellthetruth #fistcity #trashtalkingtabloids #fakenews #liarliarpantsonfire."

The "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer has battled health issues in recent years, suffering a stroke in May 2017 and then breaking her hip in a fall eight months later.

However, she said on TODAY in October that her health was much improved.

She celebrated her 87th birthday in April with an all-star concert that included Keith Urban, George Strait and Garth Brooks.

"I feel great,'' Lynn told Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY. "I feel so good that I'm ashamed to even say I feel so good."