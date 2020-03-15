Lorenzo Brino, '7th Heaven' star, dies at 21

Lorenzo Brino, who played Sam Camden on the family drama "7th Heaven," died in a car accident on March 9 in California. He was 21.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Office confirmed Brino's death on Sunday.

“On Monday, March 9, 2020, at 3:05 AM, Lorenzo Antonio Brino, a 21-year-old resident of Yucaipa was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry, Brino lost control of the Toyota on Yucaipa Blvd. and 16th St., in Yucaipa and collided with a utility pole," said a statement from the coroner's office.

Brino was pronounced dead at the scene. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the collision.

Lorenzo Brino poses with his brother, Nikolas, and their co-stars, at a reception celebrating 150 episodes of The WB's "7th Heaven" on Feb. 20, 2003. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Brino was born a quadruplet on Sept. 21, 1998 in Woodland Hills, California. The four siblings were cast on the show when they were five months old. They shared the roles of fraternal twins until 2001, when the quadruplets started to show some differences in appearance. Brino and his brother, Nikolas, then took over the roles of Sam and David Camden on "7th Heaven" until the show wrapped in 2007.

"7th Heaven" is the only acting credit listed on Brino's IMDB page.

He is survived by his parents, Tony and Shawna Brino, brother Antonio, and his quadruplet siblings: Nikolas, Zachary and Myrinda.

Beverley Mitchell, Brino's co-star from the show, commented on a social media post announcing his passing. She wrote, "My heart is broken for his family! So many fun memories watching them grow up! Just devastating. RIP Zo! You were full of light and will not be forgotten!"

Earlier this week, Myrinda, who goes by Mimi, posted a tribute to her "amazing and crazy brother."

"You might be gone but it's true when people say 'gone but never forgotten,'" she wrote. "Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had."