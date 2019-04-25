Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 25, 2019, 6:24 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

The Spice Girls still know what we want, what we really, really want after all these years!

And until they can give us the reunion tour we so desperately crave, we're just fine with enjoying some delightful videos and photos direct from their rehearsals. On Thursday, the gals posted a slew of 'em on social media, and boy, do we "Wannabe" with them:

For those playing a little catch-up, The Spice Girls (Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown, Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell and Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham) rocked our worlds in the 1990s with their playful, tough, sexy looks and totally catchy tunes, and we miss them every time they part ways.

Classic Spice! Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B pose at the 1997 MTV Europe Music Awards. FilmMagic

The Spice Girls toured together last in 2008, and performed at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

This time, the ladies are back together for a whole tour, minus Beckham, who says her "business commitments" are precluding her from joining in.

Fortunately, the rest of the girls are in fighting form, ready to rock our Spice Worlds all over again. The tour begins in Dublin, Ireland on May 24, currently wrapping up on June 15 in London. But we're all hoping some US dates will follow!

It really is true: Fandom, like friendship, never ends!