Longtime anchor Brian Williams leaving NBC after 28 years

MSNBC host and former Nightly News managing editor Brian Williams is leaving NBC at the end of the year to “spend time with his family,” MSNBC president Rashida Jones said Tuesday.

In his farewell to colleagues, the veteran journalist took stock of some of his accomplishments: “28 years, 38 countries, 8 Olympic games, 7 Presidential elections, half a dozen Presidents, a few wars, and one SNL.

“Good friends were in great supply at NBC. I was fortunate that everyone I worked with made me better at my job," he wrote.

Brian Williams will be leaving The 11th Hour, the program he hosts on MSNBC, at the end of the year. MSNBC

In an email, Jones said Willams’ tenure had been marked by breaking “countless” major stories and attracting top journalists to his programs.

In 2015, Williams was suspended by the network for six months after telling an inaccurate story about his helicopter being hit by a rocket-propelled grenade.

He admitted on air that he "made a mistake in recalling the events of 12 years ago.”

After the suspension, Williams moved to MSNBC, where he later launched the “The 11th Hour.”

"My return years later was my choice, as was launching 'The 11th Hour' that I'm as proud of as the decade I spent anchoring Nightly News," Williams said in his statement. "I wanted it to be called 'The 11th Hour' (it was late in the 2016 campaign), and I wanted it to air at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

"I ask all those who are a part of our loyal viewing audience to remain loyal. The 11th Hour will remain in good hands, produced by the best team in cable news."

Williams did not announce future plans but said he had many things he hoped to do and expected that he'll "pop up again somewhere. "

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.